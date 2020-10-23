Pivotal Research Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $30.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOOT. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.