Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.05.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,955,000 after acquiring an additional 194,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,092,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 627,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 585,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.