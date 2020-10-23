Postmedia Network Canada (TSE:PNC.A) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Postmedia Network Canada Corp (TSE:PNC.A) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144,000.00 and a PE ratio of -6.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91.

Postmedia Network Canada Company Profile (TSE:PNC.A)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp., through its subsidiary, Postmedia Network Inc, publishes daily and non-daily newspapers in Canada. The company is involved in news and information gathering and dissemination operations through various platforms, such as print, Web, tablet, and smartphone. It also operates digital media and online assets, including the canada.com and canoe.com Websites; and each newspaper's online Website.

