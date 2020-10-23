Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

Power Integrations stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $1,009,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

