PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.37.

NYSE:PPG opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 853.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 318,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

