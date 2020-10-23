Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 71.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 91,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

