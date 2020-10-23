Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BofA Securities started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

