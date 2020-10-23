Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of PBH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. 369,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,466,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 717,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

