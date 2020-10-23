Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRIM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $281,900. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Primoris Services by 218.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.