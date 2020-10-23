Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Down 30%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC)’s stock price dropped 30% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

