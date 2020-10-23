Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.84. 45,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 152,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $148.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Probe Metals Inc will post -0.0762295 EPS for the current year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.