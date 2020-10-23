ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

Equities research analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. CJS Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BofA Securities assumed coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.
CMD opened at $51.82 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67.
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile
