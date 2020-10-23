Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTGX. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of PTGX opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 466,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

