Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 512,321 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 328.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 323,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

