Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Issued By William Blair

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for UniFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $173.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.46. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UniFirst by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

