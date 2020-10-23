Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 130.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 358.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

