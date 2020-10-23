Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $148.22 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

