Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Increased by Analyst

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Ameren by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 6,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,127 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.