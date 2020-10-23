QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) Trading Up 23.1%

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) shares shot up 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 251,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 86,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.87 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, zinc, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine, which consists of 22 mining claims totaling 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.