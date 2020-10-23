Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $71,747.68 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $71,747.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $54,060.81.

On Wednesday, August 19th, David C. Duffy sold 1,680 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $58,665.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Quanterix from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 30.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Quanterix by 168.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

