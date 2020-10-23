Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.47. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,980 shares of company stock worth $45,733,124. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

