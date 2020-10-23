Randstad’s (RANJY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RANJY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. Randstad has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $31.05.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

