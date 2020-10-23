RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €420.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) stock opened at €687.00 ($808.24) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €645.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €531.15. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

