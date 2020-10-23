Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $49.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Open Text stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

