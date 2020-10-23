Raymond James Cuts Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $45.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Shares of MMP opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

