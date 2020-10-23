Raymond James Initiates Coverage on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BTG opened at $6.80 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

