Raymond James Lowers Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after buying an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,110,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

