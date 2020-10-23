Raymond James Upgrades Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Market Perform

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.01. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $12,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 81,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,659,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 66,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 64,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

