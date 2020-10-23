Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of RCON stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.55.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.