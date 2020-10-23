Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,962 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.63) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,901.09 ($24.84).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,624.28 ($21.22) on Monday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,730.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,780.08.

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Relx will post 103.9999929 earnings per share for the current year.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

