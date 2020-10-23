Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.