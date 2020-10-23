Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travelzoo’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TZOO. ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

