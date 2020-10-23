Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $33.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $32.45. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.73. Biogen has a 12-month low of $257.60 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

