Research Analysts Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CENT. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

