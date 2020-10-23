Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Ressources Minieres Radisson Inc (CVE:RDS) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 211,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 221,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 million and a PE ratio of -330.00.

Ressources Minieres Radisson Company Profile (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of three properties covering an area of 2,750.18 hectares. The company's primary project is the O'Brien gold project that includes Old O'Brien, 36 East, Vintage, and Kewagama zones consisting of 21 claims covering a total area of 637.10 hectares located in the central part of Cadillac Township, Abitibi, northwestern Quebec.

