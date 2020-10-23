Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,614,000 after buying an additional 387,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,295,646 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,806,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,386,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,269,000 after buying an additional 190,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.