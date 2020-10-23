Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 108,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 213,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company operates Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits located in west Mali.

