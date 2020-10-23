Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) & Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA) Critical Analysis

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 3.32 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -77.83

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aphria has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 111.46%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Volatility & Risk

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals beats Aphria on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

