Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

ROK opened at $239.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day moving average is $211.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $251.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

