Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.00.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP opened at $427.52 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.75 and its 200-day moving average is $391.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

