Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)’s stock price was down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 825,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 126,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.28 million during the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

