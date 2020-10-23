Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BHP Group (LON:BHP) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of BHP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,838.46 ($24.02).

BHP opened at GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,687.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,605.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

