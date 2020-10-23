Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.07)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,542.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,236.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

