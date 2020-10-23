Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$52.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$24.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.81.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$923.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 4.9499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

