Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$27.00

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of CFP opened at C$16.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.13. Canfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.22.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.70. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 1.5747067 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

