Royal Bank of Canada Raises Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $97.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRBZF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PRBZF opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.