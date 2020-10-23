Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$31.00

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.56.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$29.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Spin Master Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$42.22.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

