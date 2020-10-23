Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €165.31 ($194.49).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €137.60 ($161.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.