Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.98

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.98 and last traded at C$96.73, with a volume of 5716134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.39. The firm has a market cap of $138.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5121316 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.25, for a total transaction of C$708,309.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$553,546.11. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,237 shares of company stock worth $2,253,292.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

