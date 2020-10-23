Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$3.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR stock opened at C$2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.74. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of $383.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.27.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$184.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.